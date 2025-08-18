Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AE teams train for high-stress mass casualty response during local training [Image 14 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AE teams train for high-stress mass casualty response during local training

    JAPAN

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel Zamora  

    374th Airlift Wing

    A Kentucky Air National Guard C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 165th Airlift Squadron is parked on the flightline after a mass casualty training event at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 22, 2025. Airmen executed three high-intensity scenarios, a standard AE mission, a mid-flight mass casualty response, and a prolonged trauma care scenario aboard the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 00:28
    Photo ID: 9271319
    VIRIN: 250722-F-ZV099-1325
    Resolution: 5756x3238
    Size: 580.15 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AE teams train for high-stress mass casualty response during local training [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AE teams train for high-stress mass casualty response during local training
    AE teams train for high-stress mass casualty response during local training
    AE teams train for high-stress mass casualty response during local training
    AE teams train for high-stress mass casualty response during local training
    AE teams train for high-stress mass casualty response during local training
    AE teams train for high-stress mass casualty response during local training
    AE teams train for high-stress mass casualty response during local training
    AE teams train for high-stress mass casualty response during local training
    AE teams train for high-stress mass casualty response during local training
    AE teams train for high-stress mass casualty response during local training
    AE teams train for high-stress mass casualty response during local training
    AE teams train for high-stress mass casualty response during local training
    AE teams train for high-stress mass casualty response during local training
    AE teams train for high-stress mass casualty response during local training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AE teams train for high-stress mass casualty response during local training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mass casualty training
    C-130J Super Hercules
    18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
    Air National Guard
    3rd Marine Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download