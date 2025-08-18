AE teams train for high-stress mass casualty response during local training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron load a patient aboard a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the Kentucky Air National Guard 165th Airlift Squadron, during a mass casualty training event in the Indo-Pacific region, July 22, 2025. The 18th AES worked alongside the 3rd Marine Division and the 165th AS to treat and load 57 simulated patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)