    AE teams train for high-stress mass casualty response during local training [Image 10 of 14]

    AE teams train for high-stress mass casualty response during local training

    JAPAN

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel Zamora  

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Emily Browning, 165th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, Kentucky Air National Guard, guides medical personnel to evacuate simulated patients during a mass casualty training event in the Indo-Pacific region, July 22, 2025. Inter-service cooperation plays a key role in maintaining the readiness and deployment capabilities of the joint force within the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 00:28
    Photo ID: 9271315
    VIRIN: 250722-F-ZV099-1234
    Location: JP
    AE teams train for high-stress mass casualty response during local training

    mass casualty training
    C-130J Super Hercules
    18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
    Air National Guard
    3rd Marine Division

