AE teams train for high-stress mass casualty response during local training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Custie Bulloch, 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron aeromedical evacuation technician, steps out of a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the Kentucky Air National Guard 165th Airlift Squadron, during a mass casualty training event in the Indo-Pacific region, July 22, 2025. The training brought together Airmen, Marines, and Air National Guard members to strengthen joint interoperability in patient care and aeromedical evacuation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)