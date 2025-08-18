AE teams train for high-stress mass casualty response during local training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Mary Claire Coleman, 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse, treats a simulated patient during a mass casualty training event in the Indo-Pacific region, July 22, 2025. The training supports interoperability and medical readiness goals by preparing crews for future missions and operational challenges in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)