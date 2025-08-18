AE teams train for high-stress mass casualty response during local training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tatiana Wilmore, 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron aeromedical evacuation technician, uses an operational camouflage pattern belt as a tourniquet to treat a simulated patient during a mass casualty training event in the Indo-Pacific region, July 22, 2025. Participants faced unpredictable scenarios using live role players and limited supplies to simulate real-world constraints. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)