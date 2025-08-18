U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tatiana Wilmore, 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron aeromedical evacuation technician, uses an operational camouflage pattern belt as a tourniquet to treat a simulated patient during a mass casualty training event in the Indo-Pacific region, July 22, 2025. Participants faced unpredictable scenarios using live role players and limited supplies to simulate real-world constraints. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 00:28
|Photo ID:
|9271311
|VIRIN:
|250722-F-ZV099-1222
|Resolution:
|5542x3687
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AE teams train for high-stress mass casualty response during local training [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AE teams train for high-stress mass casualty response during local training
No keywords found.