U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron treat a patient during a simulated in-flight response before a mass casualty training event in the Indo-Pacific region July 22, 2025. Airmen executed two other high-intensity scenarios, including a mid-flight mass casualty response and a prolonged trauma care scenario aboard the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 00:28
|Photo ID:
|9271310
|VIRIN:
|250722-F-ZV099-1215
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AE teams train for high-stress mass casualty response during local training [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AE teams train for high-stress mass casualty response during local training
