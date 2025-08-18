AE teams train for high-stress mass casualty response during local training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, configure a litter setup on a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the Kentucky Air National Guard 165th Airlift Squadron, during a mass casualty training event at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 22, 2025. Airmen executed three high-intensity scenarios, a standard AE mission, a mid-flight mass casualty response, and a prolonged trauma care scenario aboard the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)