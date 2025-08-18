AE teams train for high-stress mass casualty response during local training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Nathaniel Dunlap, Kentucky Air National Guard 165th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, performs pre-flight checks on a C-130J Super Hercules at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 22, 2025. The 165 AS partnered with the 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron to conduct a mass casualty training event involving multiple Indo-Pacific locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)