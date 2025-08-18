AE teams train for high-stress mass casualty response during local training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Christabel Munoz, 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse, helps configure a litter setup on a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the Kentucky Air National Guard 165th Airlift Squadron, during a mass casualty training event at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 22, 2025. The 18 AES worked alongside the 3rd Marine Division and the 165 AS to treat and load 57 role players simulated as patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)