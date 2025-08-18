Pacific Partnership 2025 multinational medical team preform medical, dental and optometry treatment in Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia, Aug 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Nikhil Venkumahanti fills a bottle of prescriptions during Pacific Partnership 2025 in Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia, August 21, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexander Bussman)