    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    345th EBS support BTF operations in Norway [Image 8 of 8]

    345th EBS support BTF operations in Norway

    ØRLAND AIR BASE, NORWAY

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason 

    307th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman, assigned to the 345th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, prepares a B-1B Lancer for launch during a Bomber Task Force Europe mission at Ørland Air Base, Norway, Aug. 21, 2025. The operational readiness of U.S. forces across all domains is critical to building partnerships, responding to crisis, providing deterrence, and supporting our Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 16:15
    Photo ID: 9270499
    VIRIN: 250821-F-HZ361-1073
    Resolution: 1616x909
    Size: 889.57 KB
    Location: ØRLAND AIR BASE, NO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 345th EBS support BTF operations in Norway [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Tambri Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    B-1B Lancer
    Ørland Air Base
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe

