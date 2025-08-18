345th EBS support BTF operations in Norway

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman, assigned to the 345th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, prepares a B-1B Lancer for launch during a Bomber Task Force Europe mission at Ørland Air Base, Norway, Aug. 21, 2025. The operational readiness of U.S. forces across all domains is critical to building partnerships, responding to crisis, providing deterrence, and supporting our Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason)