Kearsarge Prepares for Hurricane Weather

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250819-N-RB295-1028 NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 19, 2025), Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Jason Arroyo, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) Deck Department, loosens part of the accommodation ladder from the ship, Aug. 19, 2025 in preparation for inclement weather from Hurricane Erin. Kearsarge is currently moored pierside at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Pichardo)