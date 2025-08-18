Kearsarge Prepares for Hurricane Weather

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250819-N-RB295-1007 NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 19, 2025), Boatswain's Mate 1st Class TaShawn Cooper, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) Deck Department, supervises another Sailor assigned to the ship’s Deck Department as they loosen part of the accommodation ladder from the ship, Aug. 19, 2025 in preparation for inclement weather from Hurricane Erin. Kearsarge is currently moored pierside at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Pichardo)