    Kearsarge Prepares for Hurricane Weather [Image 1 of 3]

    Kearsarge Prepares for Hurricane Weather

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Oscar Pichardo 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    250819-N-RB295-1007 NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 19, 2025), Boatswain's Mate 1st Class TaShawn Cooper, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) Deck Department, supervises another Sailor assigned to the ship’s Deck Department as they loosen part of the accommodation ladder from the ship, Aug. 19, 2025 in preparation for inclement weather from Hurricane Erin. Kearsarge is currently moored pierside at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Pichardo)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 15:18
    Photo ID: 9270333
    VIRIN: 250819-N-RB295-1007
    Resolution: 5155x3983
    Size: 881.24 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kearsarge Prepares for Hurricane Weather [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Oscar Pichardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS KEARSARGE LHD 3
    BOATSWAIN"S MATE
    PREPARATIONS
    HURRICANE
    NAVAL STATION NORFOLK

