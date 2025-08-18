Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Kearsarge Conducts Weight-Testing [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Kearsarge Conducts Weight-Testing

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Oscar Pichardo 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    250818-N-RB295-1096, NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 18, 2025), Sailors release the water from the weight-testing equipment in the Well Deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), Aug. 18, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Pichardo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 15:16
    Photo ID: 9270329
    VIRIN: 250818-N-RB295-1096
    Resolution: 3555x4977
    Size: 891.15 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Kearsarge Conducts Weight-Testing [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Oscar Pichardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Kearsarge Conducts Weight-Testing
    USS Kearsarge Conducts Weight-Testing
    USS Kearsarge Conducts Weight-Testing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS KEARSARGE LHD 3
    BOATSWAINS MATE
    NAVAL STATION NORFOLK

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download