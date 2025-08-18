USS Kearsarge Conducts Weight-Testing

250818-N-RB295-1096, NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 18, 2025), Sailors release the water from the weight-testing equipment in the Well Deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), Aug. 18, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Pichardo)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2025 15:16
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
