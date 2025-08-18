USS Kearsarge Conducts Weight-Testing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250818-N-RB295-1019, NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 18, 2025), Sailors and civilians from Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center and the Wasp-class-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), assemble a weight-testing equipment, Aug. 18, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Pichardo)