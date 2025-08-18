USS Kearsarge Conducts Weight-Testing

250818-N-RB295-1019, NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 18, 2025), Sailors and civilians from Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center and the Wasp-class-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), assemble a weight-testing equipment, Aug. 18, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Pichardo)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2025 15:16
|Photo ID:
|9270327
|VIRIN:
|250818-N-RB295-1019
|Resolution:
|4386x6141
|Size:
|951.36 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
