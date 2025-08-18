Date Taken: 07.15.2025 Date Posted: 08.21.2025 14:57 Photo ID: 9270276 VIRIN: 250715-N-JO235-2889 Resolution: 2000x1126 Size: 497.85 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, FRCSW Achieves LM2500 Success [Image 5 of 5], by Michael A Furlano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.