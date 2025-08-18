60th AES and 60th OSS host back to school bash

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Trevor Smith, right, 60th Operations Support Squadron (OSS) aviation resource management flight chief, explains the concept of CPR to his daughters, Rhaine and Reia, as his wife, Melody, looks on during a tour of a C-17 Globemaster III at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 8, 2025. Families toured the aircraft as part of the 60th OSS and 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Back to School Bash event, which offered interactive demonstrations and activities to help family members better understand their loved ones’ daily missions. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Gary Edwards)