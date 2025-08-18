60th AES and 60th OSS host back to school bash

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ash Christensen, right, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron (AES) systems operator, explains the use and purpose of various communications equipment used for aeromedical evacuation operations during a tour of a C-17 Globemaster III at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 8, 2025. Families toured the aircraft as part of the 60th Operations Support Squadron and 60th AES’s Back to School Bash event, which offered interactive demonstrations and activities to help family members better understand their loved ones’ daily missions. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Gary Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2025 13:48
|Photo ID:
|9270119
|VIRIN:
|250808-F-RX511-1081
|Resolution:
|6231x4154
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
