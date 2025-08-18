Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    60th AES and 60th OSS host back to school bash [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    60th AES and 60th OSS host back to school bash

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Gary Edwards 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ash Christensen, right, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron (AES) systems operator, explains the use and purpose of various communications equipment used for aeromedical evacuation operations during a tour of a C-17 Globemaster III at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 8, 2025. Families toured the aircraft as part of the 60th Operations Support Squadron and 60th AES’s Back to School Bash event, which offered interactive demonstrations and activities to help family members better understand their loved ones’ daily missions. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Gary Edwards)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 13:48
    Photo ID: 9270119
    VIRIN: 250808-F-RX511-1081
    Resolution: 6231x4154
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 60th AES and 60th OSS host back to school bash [Image 5 of 5], by Gary Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    60th AES and 60th OSS host back to school bash
    60th AES and 60th OSS host back to school bash
    60th AES and 60th OSS host back to school bash
    60th AES and 60th OSS host back to school bash
    60th AES and 60th OSS host back to school bash

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Travis AFB
    USAF
    Airmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download