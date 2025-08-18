Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    President Joe Biden Visits Mississippi [Image 9 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    President Joe Biden Visits Mississippi

    JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Photo by Capt. Kiara Spann 

    172nd Airlift Wing

    Marine One sits on the runway at the 172nd Airlift Wing in Jackson, Mississippi, Mar. 31, 2023. President Joe Biden visited northern Mississippi to assess the damage caused by strong tornadoes and severe storms in Rolling Fork, Mississippi (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by 1st Lt. Kiara Spann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 12:05
    Photo ID: 9269886
    VIRIN: 230331-Z-HF355-1015
    Resolution: 7902x5268
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Joe Biden Visits Mississippi [Image 9 of 9], by Capt. Kiara Spann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    President Joe Biden Visits Mississippi
    President Joe Biden Visits Mississippi
    President Joe Biden Visits Mississippi
    President Joe Biden Visits Mississippi
    President Joe Biden Visits Mississippi
    President Joe Biden Visits Mississippi
    President Joe Biden Visits Mississippi
    President Joe Biden Visits Mississippi
    President Joe Biden Visits Mississippi

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download