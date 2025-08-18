President Joe Biden departs Air Force One at the 172nd Airlift Wing in Jackson, Mississippi, Mar. 31, 2023. President Biden visited the state to assess the damage caused by strong tornadoes and severe storms in Rolling Fork, Mississippi (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by 1st Lt. Kiara Spann)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2025 12:05
|Photo ID:
|9269882
|VIRIN:
|230331-Z-HF355-1072
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, President Joe Biden Visits Mississippi [Image 9 of 9], by Capt. Kiara Spann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.