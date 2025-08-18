OC/T Coaches Unit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jorel Coleman, a transportation management coordinator observer, coach, and trainer assigned to 1st Brigade Support Battalion, 351st Infantry Regiment, 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), First Army Division West, coaches the 952nd Quartermaster Company, the U.S. Army Reserves, during their annual training. OC/Ts use their extensive knowledge to assist units in training and preparing for mobilization. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo)