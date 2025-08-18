Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OC/T Coaches Unit [Image 1 of 2]

    07.11.2024

    181st Multifunctional Training Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jorel Coleman, a transportation management coordinator observer, coach, and trainer assigned to 1st Brigade Support Battalion, 351st Infantry Regiment, 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), First Army Division West, coaches the 952nd Quartermaster Company, the U.S. Army Reserves, during their annual training. OC/Ts use their extensive knowledge to assist units in training and preparing for mobilization. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo)

    First Army
    OC/T
    181st MFTB
    Eagle Brigade

