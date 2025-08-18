Retired colonel helped to established first Nuclear Disablement Team in US military

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired U.S. Army Col. Richard “Rich” A. Schueneman was instrumental in developing and operationalizing the first Nuclear Disablement Team (NDT). Brig. Gen. William E. King IV, the then commanding general of the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE), presents the Legion of Merit to Schueneman, July 20, 2015. Courtesy photo.