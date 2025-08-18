Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retired colonel helped to established first Nuclear Disablement Team in US military [Image 4 of 5]

    Retired colonel helped to established first Nuclear Disablement Team in US military

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2015

    Courtesy Photo

    20th CBRNE Command

    Retired U.S. Army Col. Richard “Rich” A. Schueneman was instrumental in developing and operationalizing the first Nuclear Disablement Team (NDT). Today, Schueneman serves as the U.S. Army Operational Survivability Branch Chief in the Survivability and Effects Analysis Division of the U.S. Army Nuclear and Countering WMD Agency (USANCA) on Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Courtesy photo.

    Date Taken: 07.20.2015
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 12:11
    Photo ID: 9269876
    VIRIN: 250821-A-A4433-1004
    Resolution: 4592x3280
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
    Aberdeen Proving Ground
    Nuclear Disablement Team
    20th CBRNE Command
    Col. Richard “Rich” A. Schueneman
    U.S. Army Nuclear and Countering WMD Agency

