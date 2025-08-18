Retired colonel helped to established first Nuclear Disablement Team in US military

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired U.S. Army Col. Richard “Rich” A. Schueneman was instrumental in developing and operationalizing the first Nuclear Disablement Team (NDT). Today, Schueneman serves as the U.S. Army Operational Survivability Branch Chief in the Survivability and Effects Analysis Division of the U.S. Army Nuclear and Countering WMD Agency (USANCA) on Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Courtesy photo.