President Joe Biden Visits Mississippi

President Joe Biden greets Col. Britt Watson, commander, 172nd Airlift Wing, and Mayor Chokwee Antar Lumumba in Jackson, Mississippi, Mar. 31, 2023. President Biden visited the state to assess the damage caused by strong tornadoes and severe storms in Rolling Fork, Mississippi (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by 1st Lt. Kiara Spann)