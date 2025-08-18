Fort Stewart mission partners come together to repair vital road

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Contract Officer Representatives, Department of Public Works staff, and contractors inspect a culvert on Sunbury Road, Fort Stewart, Georgia. The road was damaged, allowing water to come in and created a funnel pulling water in the ground. Sunbury Road is a crucial route to the post airfield, hospital, military housing area, and several access gates. The Mission and Installation Contracting Command office at Fort Stewart received a requirement from the post Department of Public Works on July 14, 2025, to repair a road damaged when a culvert collapsed and executed the repair contract on July 22 with the final inspection for the repair is scheduled for 25 August.