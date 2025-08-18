Fort Stewart mission partners come together to repair vital road

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    08.20.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    Contract Officer Representatives, Department of Public Works staff, and contractors inspect a culvert on Sunbury Road, Fort Stewart, Georgia. The road was damaged, allowing water to come in and created a funnel pulling water in the ground. Sunbury Road is a crucial route to the post airfield, hospital, military housing area, and several access gates. The Mission and Installation Contracting Command office at Fort Stewart received a requirement from the post Department of Public Works on July 14, 2025, to repair a road damaged when a culvert collapsed and executed the repair contract on July 22 with the final inspection for the repair is scheduled for 25 August.

