    Soldier Firefighters Fight the Blaze [Image 14 of 15]

    Soldier Firefighters Fight the Blaze

    NORTH BEND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham 

    181st Multifunctional Training Brigade

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the 907th Engineer Firefighting Headquarters Detachment practice firefighting skills through realistic training during their annual training at North Bend Firefighting Academy in North Bend, Washington, July 1, 2024. Observer, Coach, and Trainers from 1st Battalion, 310th Regiment (Brigade Engineer Battalion), 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), First Army Division West, assisted and observed the unit during their training. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo)

