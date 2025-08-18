Soldier Firefighters Fight the Blaze

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the 907th Engineer Firefighting Headquarters Detachment practice firefighting skills through realistic training during their annual training at North Bend Firefighting Academy in North Bend, Washington, July 1, 2024. Observer, Coach, and Trainers from 1st Battalion, 310th Regiment (Brigade Engineer Battalion), 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), First Army Division West, assisted and observed the unit during their training. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo)