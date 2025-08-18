Naval Inspector General Vice Adm. John Fuller Visits PNSY

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KITTERY, Maine (Aug 20, 2025) – Vice Adm. John Fuller, Naval Inspector General (center) receives a brief from Captain Kenneth Sowell, Officer in Charge of Construction, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard during a visit to the Shipyard, Kittery, Maine, Aug. 20. Fuller met with leadership and toured base facilities, and ongoing construction at the Multi-Mission Dry Dock 1 modernization project. As America’s leader for attack submarine maintenance, repair, and modernization, PNSY is enhancing critical warfighting capabilities by safely delivering first time quality service, on-budget, on time to the fleet and enabling warfighters to be battle-ready when called upon. (U.S. Navy Photo by Branden Bourque) (This photo

has been altered for security purposes)