Special Operations Command North, in coordination with DoD partners, conducts
experimentation of a long-range precision aerial delivery system during ARCTIC EDGE 25 near Tok, Alaska, Aug. 12, 2025. AE25 provided Special Operations Command North the opportunity to test a range of capabilities and response options to deter, disrupt, degrade, and deny competitor activity in the Arctic in support of globally integrated layered defense of the homeland. AE25 is a NORAD and U.S. Northern Command-led homeland defense exercise designed to improve readiness, demonstrate capabilities, and enhance Joint and Allied Force interoperability in the Arctic. (Department of Defense photo by Bridget Donovan)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2025 02:59
|Photo ID:
|9269158
|VIRIN:
|250814-A-PJ643-1001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.86 MB
|Location:
|TOK, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SOCNORTH, DoD partners conduct experimentation of LRPADS during ARCTIC EDGE 25, by Bridget Donovan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.