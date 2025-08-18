SOCNORTH, DoD partners conduct experimentation of LRPADS during ARCTIC EDGE 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Special Operations Command North, in coordination with DoD partners, conducts

experimentation of a long-range precision aerial delivery system during ARCTIC EDGE 25 near Tok, Alaska, Aug. 12, 2025. AE25 provided Special Operations Command North the opportunity to test a range of capabilities and response options to deter, disrupt, degrade, and deny competitor activity in the Arctic in support of globally integrated layered defense of the homeland. AE25 is a NORAD and U.S. Northern Command-led homeland defense exercise designed to improve readiness, demonstrate capabilities, and enhance Joint and Allied Force interoperability in the Arctic. (Department of Defense photo by Bridget Donovan)