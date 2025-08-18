Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SOCNORTH, DoD partners conduct experimentation of LRPADS during ARCTIC EDGE 25

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SOCNORTH, DoD partners conduct experimentation of LRPADS during ARCTIC EDGE 25

    TOK, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Bridget Donovan 

    U.S. Special Operations Command North

    Special Operations Command North, in coordination with DoD partners, conducts
    experimentation of a long-range precision aerial delivery system during ARCTIC EDGE 25 near Tok, Alaska, Aug. 12, 2025. AE25 provided Special Operations Command North the opportunity to test a range of capabilities and response options to deter, disrupt, degrade, and deny competitor activity in the Arctic in support of globally integrated layered defense of the homeland. AE25 is a NORAD and U.S. Northern Command-led homeland defense exercise designed to improve readiness, demonstrate capabilities, and enhance Joint and Allied Force interoperability in the Arctic. (Department of Defense photo by Bridget Donovan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 02:59
    Photo ID: 9269158
    VIRIN: 250814-A-PJ643-1001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.86 MB
    Location: TOK, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOCNORTH, DoD partners conduct experimentation of LRPADS during ARCTIC EDGE 25, by Bridget Donovan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AE25
    ARCTIC EDGE 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download