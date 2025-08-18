CFAY Welcomes Five New Chief Selects Aug 7, 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug 7, 2025) — Five FY26 Chief Selectees assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), Chief Navy Counselor Chistena Koch, Chief Culinary Specialist Alvic Dedios, Chief Culinary Specialist Victor Maldonadocolon, Chief Master-at-Arms Yvonne Saintil, and Chief Master-at-Arms Shavaughn Robertsbrooks, from front left to right, pose for a photo with CFAY’s Chiefs Mess to celebrate their promotions. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)