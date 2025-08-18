Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY Welcomes Five New Chief Selects Aug 7, 2025 [Image 4 of 4]

    CFAY Welcomes Five New Chief Selects Aug 7, 2025

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.07.2025

    Photo by Ryo Isobe 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug 7, 2025) — Five FY26 Chief Selectees assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), Chief Navy Counselor Chistena Koch, Chief Culinary Specialist Alvic Dedios, Chief Culinary Specialist Victor Maldonadocolon, Chief Master-at-Arms Yvonne Saintil, and Chief Master-at-Arms Shavaughn Robertsbrooks, from front left to right, pose for a photo with CFAY’s Chiefs Mess to celebrate their promotions. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 02:33
    Photo ID: 9269141
    VIRIN: 250807-N-JT445-1019
    Resolution: 6634x4640
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    This work, CFAY Welcomes Five New Chief Selects Aug 7, 2025 [Image 4 of 4], by Ryo Isobe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

