CFAY Welcomes Five New Chief Selects Aug 7, 2025

FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug 7, 2025) — Command Master Chief Dennis W. Hunt, with Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) speaks to five FY26 Chief Selectees and offers words of congratulations and encouragement as they muster at the command’s headquarters. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)