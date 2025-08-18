CFAY Welcomes Five New Chief Selects Aug 7, 2025

FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug 7, 2025) — Five FY26 Chief Selectees assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) talk to each other and celebrate their promotions as they muster at the command’s headquarters. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2025 02:33
|Photo ID:
|9269138
|VIRIN:
|250807-N-JT445-1001
|Resolution:
|6379x4337
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
