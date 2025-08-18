Coast Guard enforces safety zone during salvage of aground vessel in Honolulu

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. j.g. Max Van Rees, a marine inspector assigned to Coast Guard Sector Honolulu, observes the Discovery, a damaged passenger vessel moored in Kewalo Basin Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii, Aug. 19, 2025. The Coast Guard reviewed the salvage plan and enforced a safety zone during the aground vessel's removal from the seawall. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Corinne Zilnicki)