Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard enforces safety zone during salvage of aground vessel in Honolulu

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Coast Guard enforces safety zone during salvage of aground vessel in Honolulu

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Corinne Zilnicki        

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania District

    Lt. j.g. Max Van Rees, a marine inspector assigned to Coast Guard Sector Honolulu, observes the Discovery, a damaged passenger vessel moored in Kewalo Basin Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii, Aug. 19, 2025. The Coast Guard reviewed the salvage plan and enforced a safety zone during the aground vessel's removal from the seawall. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Corinne Zilnicki)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 19:18
    Photo ID: 9268779
    VIRIN: 250820-G-IA165-1023
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 27.21 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    aground
    tow
    hawaii
    uscg
    salvage
    kewalo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download