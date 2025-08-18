Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFWERX and SpaceWERX connects with industry at Fed Supernova 2025 day two [Image 7 of 7]

    AFWERX and SpaceWERX connects with industry at Fed Supernova 2025 day two

    AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2025

    Photo by Matthew C Clouse 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Arthur Grijalva, SpaceWERX director, joins the Austinpreneur podcast to discuss how SpaceWERX is accelerating the transition of emerging technologies to strengthen the defense industrial base at Capital Factory in Austin, Texas, Aug. 20, 2025. Hosted by Capital Factory, the podcast highlights conversations with industry leaders and entrepreneurs shaping the landscape of defense commercialization and cutting-edge technology. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew Clouse)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 17:13
    Location: AUSTIN, TEXAS, US
