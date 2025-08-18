AFWERX and SpaceWERX connects with industry at Fed Supernova 2025 day two

Col. Aneel Alvares, AFWERX military deputy, addresses the audience during the "Requirements for Readiness" panel at Fed Supernova in Austin, Texas, Aug. 20, 2025. AFWERX, the innovation arm of the Department of the Air Force and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, attended Fed Supernova to connect with entrepreneurs, government, and industry to develop dual-use solutions that deliver commercial technology to the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew Clouse)
