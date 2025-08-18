AFWERX and SpaceWERX connects with industry at Fed Supernova 2025 day two

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Arthur Grijalva, SpaceWERX director, joins the Austinpreneur podcast to discuss how SpaceWERX is accelerating the transition of emerging technologies to strengthen the defense industrial base at Capital Factory in Austin, Texas, Aug. 20, 2025. Hosted by Capital Factory, the podcast highlights conversations with industry leaders and entrepreneurs shaping the landscape of defense commercialization and cutting-edge technology. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew Clouse)