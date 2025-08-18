Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition Day 1 Final Score

    GERMANY

    08.20.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    Day one of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition is complete. After the Army Combat Fitness Test and small arms ranges, 1st Army Training Command holds the lead. V Corps has moved into second place, while 21st Theater Sustainment Command and 2nd Signal Brigade are climbing the standings. With seven days and multiple challenging events ahead, every squad remains in the fight for the title of USAREUR-AF Best Squad. (U.S. Army illustration by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn)

