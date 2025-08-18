USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition Day 1 Final Score

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Day one of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition is complete. After the Army Combat Fitness Test and small arms ranges, 1st Army Training Command holds the lead. V Corps has moved into second place, while 21st Theater Sustainment Command and 2nd Signal Brigade are climbing the standings. With seven days and multiple challenging events ahead, every squad remains in the fight for the title of USAREUR-AF Best Squad. (U.S. Army illustration by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn)