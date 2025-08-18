Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard, South Carolina DNR remove 120-foot abandoned vessel from Bohicket creek in South Carolina [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Coast Guard, South Carolina DNR remove 120-foot abandoned vessel from Bohicket creek in South Carolina

    UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Southeast District     

    Coast Guard Station Georgetown crew members work alongside South Carolina Department of Natural Resources personnel to remove HAZAR, a 120-foot abandoned Navy torpedo vessel, from Bohicket Creek in Wadmalaw Island, South Carolina, Aug. 19, 2025. HAZAR has been stuck in the water for over four years, causing environmental hazards, and was at the center of the first arrest under South Carolina’s updated abandoned boat law earlier this year. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colin Hildebeidel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 14:26
    Photo ID: 9267898
    VIRIN: 250819-G-G0107-1002
    Resolution: 4608x3456
    Size: 4.12 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard, South Carolina DNR remove 120-foot abandoned vessel from Bohicket creek in South Carolina
    Coast Guard, South Carolina DNR remove 120-foot abandoned vessel from Bohicket creek in South Carolina
    Coast Guard, South Carolina DNR remove 120-foot abandoned vessel from Bohicket creek in South Carolina

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download