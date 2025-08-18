Coast Guard, South Carolina DNR remove 120-foot abandoned vessel from Bohicket creek in South Carolina

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Coast Guard Station Georgetown crew members work alongside South Carolina Department of Natural Resources personnel to remove HAZAR, a 120-foot abandoned Navy torpedo vessel, from Bohicket Creek in Wadmalaw Island, South Carolina, Aug. 19, 2025. HAZAR has been stuck in the water for over four years, causing environmental hazards, and was at the center of the first arrest under South Carolina’s updated abandoned boat law earlier this year. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colin Hildebeidel)