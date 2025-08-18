Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Weapons Warrior Challenge [Image 22 of 22]

    Weapons Warrior Challenge

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Claudell 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island compete in the Weapons Warrior Challenge aboard Parris Island Recruit Depot, Parris Island S.C., Aug. 19, 2025. The challenge included a ruck, obstacle courses, a casualty evacuation simulation, land navigation, and live fire events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Claudell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 14:34
    Photo ID: 9267882
    VIRIN: 250819-M-FF476-2076
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.63 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Weapons Warrior Challenge [Image 22 of 22], by LCpl Jacob Claudell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ruck
    obstacles
    ERR
    MCRDPI
    TRAINING
    weapons

