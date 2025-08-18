Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island compete in the Weapons Warrior Challenge aboard Parris Island Recruit Depot, Parris Island S.C., Aug. 19, 2025. The challenge included a ruck, obstacle courses, a casualty evacuation simulation, land navigation, and live fire events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Claudell)