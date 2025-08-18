Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mr. Calvin T. Thomas Retirement Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    Mr. Calvin T. Thomas Retirement Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    02.28.2025

    Photo by Spc. Luke Sullivan 

    75th Ranger Regiment

    Col. Kitifre Oboho gives a speech during Mr. Calvin T. Thomas’ retirement ceremony at Fort Benning, Georgia, Feb. 28, 2025, for his dedicated service to the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Luke Sullivan)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mr. Calvin T. Thomas Retirement Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Luke Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

