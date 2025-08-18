2025 WPW AFSAM Machine Gun Championship

Competitors take on the Machine Gun Rundown during the 54th WPW and 34th AFSAM Machine Gun Championship at Camp Joseph T. Robinson in North Little Rock, Arkansas. Equipped with appropriate optics and their M240s, shooters engage “E” Silhouette targets with 80 rounds from the 600-, 500-, 400-, and 300-yard lines on the Known Distance Range in an effort to achieve the highest possible score.
|06.25.2025
|08.20.2025 11:14
|9267275
|250625-A-NM740-3862
|3634x2423
|2.51 MB
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
|2
|0
