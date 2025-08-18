Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 WPW AFSAM Machine Gun Championship [Image 19 of 28]

    2025 WPW AFSAM Machine Gun Championship

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2025

    Photo by Capt. Janice Rintz 

    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

    Competitors take on the Machine Gun Rundown during the 54th WPW and 34th AFSAM Machine Gun Championship at Camp Joseph T. Robinson in North Little Rock, Arkansas. Equipped with appropriate optics and their M240s, shooters engage “E” Silhouette targets with 80 rounds from the 600-, 500-, 400-, and 300-yard lines on the Known Distance Range in an effort to achieve the highest possible score.

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 11:14
    Photo ID: 9267273
    VIRIN: 250625-A-NM740-4241
    Resolution: 4313x2875
    Size: 3.85 MB
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 WPW AFSAM Machine Gun Championship [Image 28 of 28], by CPT Janice Rintz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Readiness
    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center
    National Guard
    Army
    Machine Gun
    Marksmanship

