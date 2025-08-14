Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 08 14 30th AG Battalion Recruit Arrival&#xA;

    FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Patrick Albright 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    The 30th Adjutant General Battalion (reception) processes new recruits Aug.14, 2025, on Sand Hill, at Fort Benning, Georgia. Recruits receive medical briefs, immunizations, medical exams, hair cuts, and more before they go to basic training. The 30th Adjutant General Battalion initiates the transformation of civilian volunteers into disciplined, competent, professional, well-trained Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick A. Albright)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 10:04
    Photo ID: 9267077
    VIRIN: 250814-O-YH902-5626
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 47.17 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
    This work, 2025 08 14 30th AG Battalion Recruit Arrival , by Patrick Albright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Benning
    Soldiers
    Patrick A. Albright
    30th Adjutant General Battalion

