The 30th Adjutant General Battalion (reception) processes new recruits Aug.14, 2025, on Sand Hill, at Fort Benning, Georgia. Recruits receive medical briefs, immunizations, medical exams, hair cuts, and more before they go to basic training. The 30th Adjutant General Battalion initiates the transformation of civilian volunteers into disciplined, competent, professional, well-trained Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick A. Albright)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2025 10:04
|Photo ID:
|9267077
|VIRIN:
|250814-O-YH902-5626
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|47.17 MB
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 08 14 30th AG Battalion Recruit Arrival , by Patrick Albright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.