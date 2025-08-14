Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 30th Adjutant General Battalion (reception) processes new recruits Aug.14, 2025, on Sand Hill, at Fort Benning, Georgia. Recruits receive medical briefs, immunizations, medical exams, hair cuts, and more before they go to basic training. The 30th Adjutant General Battalion initiates the transformation of civilian volunteers into disciplined, competent, professional, well-trained Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick A. Albright)