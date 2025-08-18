Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Effective, Resourceful: Yokota Airmen develop home-grown water filtration system [Image 4 of 4]

    Effective, Resourceful: Yokota Airmen develop home-grown water filtration system

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.25.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Lucasz Krawczyk, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuels systems asset management process manager, monitors a filtration system as U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, tours a water filtration trailer at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 25, 2025. The project involves a custom-built filtration unit designed by Yokota Airmen to provide a home-grown method for treating contaminated water across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2025
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    water filtration
    innovation

