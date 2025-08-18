U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Lucasz Krawczyk, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuels systems asset management process manager, monitors a filtration system as U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, tours a water filtration trailer at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 25, 2025. The project involves a custom-built filtration unit designed by Yokota Airmen to provide a home-grown method for treating contaminated water across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)
This work, Effective, Resourceful: Yokota Airmen develop home-grown water filtration system, by SSgt Tristan Truesdell
