Effective, Resourceful: Yokota Airmen develop home-grown water filtration system

U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, left, 374th Airlift Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Hauck, 374th AW command chief, observe the interior of a water filtration trailer constructed by the Yokota Futures Innovation Cell at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 25, 2025. The trailer uses a sediment, carbon, and resin filter system constructed by uniformed personnel to support water treatment at multiple sites on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)