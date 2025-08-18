Effective, Resourceful: Yokota Airmen develop home-grown water filtration system

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jaro Heniel Goodwin, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuels systems maintenance apprentice, attaches a hose to water filtration system at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 24, 2025. Yokota Airmen built the filtration trailer to remove contaminants at affected locations using a mobile, multi-stage filtration system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)