    Effective, Resourceful: Yokota Airmen develop home-grown water filtration system [Image 2 of 4]

    Effective, Resourceful: Yokota Airmen develop home-grown water filtration system

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.25.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jaro Heniel Goodwin, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuels systems maintenance apprentice, attaches a hose to water filtration system at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 24, 2025. Yokota Airmen built the filtration trailer to remove contaminants at affected locations using a mobile, multi-stage filtration system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 03:17
    Photo ID: 9266883
    VIRIN: 250324-F-HD796-1268
    Resolution: 3983x5987
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    This work, Effective, Resourceful: Yokota Airmen develop home-grown water filtration system [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    water filtration
    innovation

