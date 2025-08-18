U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jaro Heniel Goodwin, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuels systems maintenance apprentice, attaches a hose to water filtration system at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 24, 2025. Yokota Airmen built the filtration trailer to remove contaminants at affected locations using a mobile, multi-stage filtration system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2025 03:17
|Photo ID:
|9266883
|VIRIN:
|250324-F-HD796-1268
|Resolution:
|3983x5987
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Effective, Resourceful: Yokota Airmen develop home-grown water filtration system [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Effective, Resourceful: Yokota Airmen develop home-grown water filtration system
No keywords found.