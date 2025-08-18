Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Effective, Resourceful: Yokota Airmen develop home-grown water filtration system [Image 1 of 4]

    Effective, Resourceful: Yokota Airmen develop home-grown water filtration system

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.25.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman connects a hose to a mobile water filtration trailer at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 24, 2025. The trailer project is a custom-built filtration unit designed by Yokota Airmen to provide a home-grown method for treating contaminated water across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)

