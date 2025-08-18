Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Effective, Resourceful: Yokota Airmen develop home-grown water filtration system

    Effective, Resourceful: Yokota Airmen develop home-grown water filtration system

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.20.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Various tools await use on a wrokbench inside a water filtration trailer built by the Yokota Futures Innovation Cell on Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 20, 2025. Yokota Airmen built the trailer to remove contaminants from affected locations using a mobile, multi-stage filtration system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 03:17
    Photo ID: 9266864
    VIRIN: 250320-F-AF991-1022
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    by SrA Jacob Wood

    Effective, Resourceful: Yokota Airmen develop home-grown water filtration system
    Effective, Resourceful: Yokota Airmen develop home-grown water filtration system

    Effective, Resourceful: Yokota Airmen develop home-grown water filtration system

    Water Filtration
    Innovation
    Yokowerx
    Yokota
    Environmental

