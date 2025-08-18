Various tools await use on a wrokbench inside a water filtration trailer built by the Yokota Futures Innovation Cell on Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 20, 2025. Yokota Airmen built the trailer to remove contaminants from affected locations using a mobile, multi-stage filtration system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)
Effective, Resourceful: Yokota Airmen develop home-grown water filtration system
